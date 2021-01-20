Divorce Cameos: Using celebrities to deliver bad news

DALLAS (KDAF) – According to The New York Times, a growing number of people are hiring celebrities to tell their partner that they want a divorce!

Cameo is a service that allows fans to pay celebrities between $1 and $2,500 (the average price is around $60) to send them video messages.

Dallas family law attorney Jennifer Hargrave has some advice for anyone considering using Cameo to inform their partner they want a divorce.

Watch the interview with Ron Corning on Morning After in the video player above.

