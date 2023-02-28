EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A divided El Paso City Council voted 5-4 on Tuesday, Feb. 28, with Mayor Oscar Leeser casting the tie-breaking vote, to terminate City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s contract.

Brian Kenney, Alexsandra Annello, Joe Molinar, Art Fierro and Leeser voted in favor of the move.

Voting no were Cassandra Hernandez, Isabel Salcido, Henry Rivera and Chris Canales.

The vote provides notice to Gonzalez that they are terminating his contract in 120 days without cause.

That means he will remain city manager for the next four months, while the City Council determines the next steps, according to Laura Cruz-Acosta, city spokesperson.

Gonzalez has served as El Paso’s city manager since 2014. Prior to that, he served as city manager for the City of Irving, Texas.

His original contract, approved back in May 2014, called for an annual base salary of $239,000, with annual deferred compensation of $15,000, temporary housing assistance and other perks, according to the El Paso Times archives.

His contract has been amended five times since he was first hired.

On Aug. 23, 2022, the council voted in favor of contract amendments with the goal of keeping him in El Paso. The goal of the amended contract was to sweeten his employment terms to persuade him to not leave for the city manager job in Frisco, Texas, where he was a finalist for the position.

His current contract expires in 2029 with a base salary of $431,000. That represents an 80 percent increase from his initial city salary. His amended contract also includes additional perks.

The amended contract passed last August by a 6-2 vote with Molinar and Annello voting no to the proposed amendments.

Tuesday’s item was placed back on the City Council’s agenda by Molinar and Kennedy, who was elected to the council in November.

KTSM reached out to both Molinar and Kennedy ahead of Tuesday’s vote and we were told they would not comment prior to the meeting.

Kennedy has been an outspoken critic of Gonzalez’s contract during his campaign for City Council. Kennedy was sworn into office on Jan. 3.

Two other new city council representatives, Canales and Fierro, also expressed concern over Gonzalez’s contract during their campaigns. Fierro voted to terminate Gonzalez’s contract, while Canales was against the move.

Gonzalez served for 22 years in the U.S. Army, retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

He has a master’s degree from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, and a bachelor’s degree from Eastern New Mexico University.