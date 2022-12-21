EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – District Attorney Bill Hicks was officially sworn in Wednesday after being appointed by Governor Greg Abbott earlier this month. The swearing ceremony was held at the El Paso County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon where plenty of people could be seen waiting on the 12th floor.

Credit- Miguel Paredes

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, Hicks was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday, Dec. 14 after former District Attorney Yvonne Rosales handed in her resignation letter on Nov. 28. According to Gov. Abbott, Hicks is the first Republican to serve as District Attorney of the 34th District which includes El Paso, Hudspeth, and Culberson Counties. He will serve the remainder of Rosales’ term, which ends in 2024.

Abbott accepted Rosales’ resignation Friday morning, Dec. 2 as a result of her facing a removal trial from office.