District 4 constituent confronts City Rep. Sam Morgan over domestic violence allegations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EL Paso City Representative Dr. Sam Morgan was at Tuesday’s regular city council meeting, his first since his arrest for alleged domestic violence.



The council discussed what it takes to remove an elected official from office, as Morgan got an earful from one constituent.



During public comment Fainot Pierre, a resident who lives in Northeast El Paso, expressed his disappointment to Morgan and the rest of city council over the recent domestic violence allegations.



“Not even an ‘I’m sorry, I apologize for my actions I’m going to fix it’… so it’s very disturbing,” Pierre said, “The man was laughing while I was addressing the city council so it is very troubling. Irresponsible. I think he should resign and step down so he can work on his personal problem.”



Pierre added he’s not the only constituent who feels this way, and Mayor Dee Margo is on the same page over the allegations made against Morgan.

“I’m totally disappointed. I’m hurt by it, it’s not good,” Margo said, “No one on city council condones in any way, shape, form, or fashion domestic violence. Period.”



KTSM obtained Morgan’s police affidavit, which said he “had been drinking an unknown type of alcoholic beverage, became upset, and struck the complainant with a right, open hand.”



The affidavit also said “While attempting to get the defendant to exit the bedroom, officers heard the racking of an unknown type firearm.”

“I’ve had some brief conversations with him. I’ve expressed my disappointment, knowing him and his wife I’m very saddened by it,” Margo shared.



At this point, Margo said the case still needs to go through its due legal process, “It requires a conviction before there is any action to be taken by council.”

City Attorney Karla Nieman explained the rules under the city charter when it comes to an elected official to be removed out of office. A statement from the City reads, “In the event that a City Council member is convicted of a felony or a misdemeanor involving moral turpitude the individual could be subject to removal proceedings as stated in the City Charter, if the Council member does not voluntarily resign. Removal from office is governed by Article 2 and 3 of the City Charter.”



As for Pierre, he said it’s not just wrong to constituents but also for those who have gone through similar incidents, “To a domestic violence survivor, to a victim. I think he doesn’t show that he cares, lack of empathy like I said. So I think he should step down or at least resign.”