EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Veronica “Vero” Carbajal and Josh Acevedo appear to be heading to the runoff election, according to the unofficial early voting results.

Carbajal is on the lead with 37.21% and 467 votes followed by Acevedo with 36.73% and 461 votes. Judy Gutierrez comes third with 21.67% and 272 votes and Ben Mendoza follows with 4.38% and 55 votes.

There are four candidates running for the city representative seat in the special election for El Paso City Council District 2.

The candidates are: local attorney and activist Veronica “Vero” Carbajal; long-time City Hall staffer Judy Gutierrez; El Paso ISD Trustee Josh Acevedo; and Ben Mendoza.

They are vying to succeed incumbent Alexsandra Annello. Annello announced she is seeking the Texas House District 77 seat. She will continue to serve on the City Council until her replacement is sworn in.