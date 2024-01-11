EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Veronica “Vero” Carbajal and Josh Acevedo will be participating in a candidate debate for District 2 on Thursday, Jan. 11, and the public is invited to hear from them on the topics they plan to focus on.

The debate will be taking place at 6:30 p.m. at the Grandview Park Senior Sr. Center located on 3134 Jefferson Ave.

As we’ve previously reported, Carbajal and Acevedo entered into a runoff election for District 2 last month after neither of the two leading candidates were able to secure a majority vote.

Early voting for the January 2024 City of El Paso Runoff Election started on Wednesday, Jan. 3 and will end on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The ballot for this election will include an unexpired term for City of El Paso, District 2.

Veronica “Vero” Carbajal and Josh Acevedo are the two candidates that received the most votes as no candidate received more than 50 percent of the votes during the December 2023 City of El

Paso Special Election.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we gather more details.