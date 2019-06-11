Dispute between ‘We Build the Wall’ and IBWC over gate access intensifies

The battle over control for an access gate at the newly constructed border barrier in Sunland Park is ramping up after the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) placed a padlock and chain to prevent “We Build the Wall” from closing the gate.

Lori Kuczmanski, the spokesperson with IBWC, told KTSM that ‘We Build the Wall” did not obtain a permit to install the steel barrier gate along the federal road that leads to Monument One. The access road is controlled by the IBWC in order to maintain the American Dam flood gates and access the riverbed along the New Mexico – Texas – Mexico border.

Monday, the dispute over the gate’s control sparked a series of tweets from ‘We Build the Wall” president Brian Koflage asking for an investigation into the IBWC and for the agency’s commissioner, Jayne Harkins, to be fired.

“The IBWC is a fine example of overreach and growing to big. They are over stepping DHS, national security experts and undermining (President Trump) as soon as they locked our gate open we noticed many other gates around el Paso just opened up!! They are planning for mass invasion,” Koflage wrote.

Over the course of several tweets, Kolfage accused the IBWC of leaving the gate open to allow open access, while posting a video of a different gate along Paisano that is not in dispute, nor directly operated by the IBWC.

As for the IBWC, Kuczmanski says they have 24-hour security monitoring all of their property.

Negotiations between the two agencies regarding the permitting and control of the gate are expected to resume Tuesday.