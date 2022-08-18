EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso 911 Communications Center has been recognized by The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch as an Accredited Center of Excellence for emergency fire dispatching.

El Paso 911 is the 65th Fire ACE in the entire world and the 2nd Fire ACE in Texas. Recognition and accreditation from the IAED is the highest distinction given to emergency communication centers. This is said to certify that the center is performing at or above the established standards. Centers who are recognized with the Accredited Center Excellence status are the embodiment of how dispatch centers should be performing.

“This recognition speaks volumes of the hard work the entire team of the El Paso 911 Communications center do for our community” said Chief Jonathan Killings, Interim Fire Chief of the El Paso Fire Department. “The team works at the highest standards; ensuring we provide a consistent and outstanding service for El Paso with every call.”

To learn more about the El Paso 911 Communications Center and the El Paso Fire Department visit elpasofire.org

