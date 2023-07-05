EL PASO. Texas (KTSM) – Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will be celebrating the company’s 100th anniversary with eight Disney classic films coming back to the big screen for a limited time.

Each film will be playing for two weeks at select theaters, starting on Friday, July 7. Tickets are now on sale for all films.

The full schedule is as it follows:

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

July 7 – July 20

July 7 – July 20 Toy Story (1995)

July 21 – August 3

July 21 – August 3 Frozen (2013)

August 4 – August 17

August 4 – August 17 Beauty and the Beast (1991)

August 18 – August 31

August 18 – August 31 The Incredibles (2004)

September 1 – September 14

September 1 – September 14 Coco (2017)

September 15 – September 28

September 15 – September 28 The Lion King (1994)

September 29 – October 12

September 29 – October 12 Moana (2016)

October 13 – October 26

For more information, including showtimes and to purchase tickets, fans can visit here or the Cinemark app.