Discrepancy between SISD officials concerning audit

EL PASO, Texas (SISD) – Socorro ISD board trustees are questioning their audit findings and where the documentation for students to get cleared for graduation came from.

Some of what the superintendent had to say about the audit seemed to differ from the information presented to the school board on Monday night.

During Monday’s board meeting, trustees where asked if supportive documents were provided in order for transcripts and grades to be changed after the deadline.

Auditors told trustee Paul Garcia that 29 transcripts were changed after the deadline with no supporting documentation.

However, when KTSM asked SISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza if he found those missing documents questionable, he responded by saying, “there was supportive documents provided.”

The district said the majority of those students faced what is known as ‘loss of credit’ because the student’s attendance fell below the state’s 90% requirement.

“Life happens at home and they are unable to stay for hours to complete their hours or they don’t have a home and they’re not able to do that so we have attendance committees who look at all of that so they can make a decision on what can be approved,” said Assistant Superintendent, Carmen Crosse.

The Board of Trustees said the incident was unacceptable and said the reason for the mistakes would be held accountable no matter if this was a human clerical error or intentional.

The district said the parents of those 29 students have been notified, and those students will need to make up those credits event if they are currently enrolled in college.