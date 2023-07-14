(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” when private investigator and former police officer Taylor Wright vanishes, detectives think there is more to the story after her girlfriend receives strange text messages from Taylor’s phone.

Here is a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:

They could feel it in the heavy air. Barometer plunging. Impending sky.

This one, Hurricane Irma, they’d heard — was huge — Category 5. Could hit hard, here in Pensacola, Florida.

It was September 2017.

A school administrator named Casandra Waller went about the usual preparations; schools would be closed for this one.

And one — unusual preparation.

The love of her life, Taylor Wright, was moving in with her, here in her tidy little ranch house.

Until, storm bearing down, Taylor announced she was running an errand, and she didn’t come back.

CHAD WILLHITE: It started that way, as a simple missing person case.

But if you ask detectives Chad Willhite, and his partner, Jeff Brown, they’ll tell you nothing is simple in police investigations. And this one? Far from it.

