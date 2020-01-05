Disabled vet paying it forward after he receives new home from Habitat For Humanity

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Chris Lloyd a disabled combat veteran is not a native El Pasoan. However, he has made El Paso his home with his beloved service dog, Daisy by his side. Now, thanks to Habitat for Humanity the two have a new house.

“As big of a house this is she still sleeps in the bed next to me,” said Lloyd about his service dog Daisy. “There’s one rule, she’s not allowed on the furniture. I’v got her once. She loves it, it’s great she goes outside and she runs around and it’s a beautiful community.”

Lloyd is still deciding where to hang up his artwork, many of the paintings are of his trusted side kick Daisy.

Painting Chris Lloyd had made of his service dog Daisy.

On Saturday those within the community who volunteered their time, money, and supplies to build the house for Lloyd came to see the completed house. Chris will be paying for the home but with an affordable mortgage.

“We go ahead and provide a mortgage for the home owner. It’s a 30 year mortgage like anybody else but the biggest difference is it’s a 0% mortgage,” said Dave Driscoll the Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity.

Lloyd says he is grateful for what Habitat and all the volunteers and donors from the community did for him. He now wants to pay it forward.

“I go to Houston Monday for a week to go help build houses out in Houston while I’m on my school break. To me that’s recovery and where I’m at now I can help other people,” said Lloyd.

Lloyd served two tours in Afghanistan and has struggled with PTSD since. He is now on track to graduate from college in 2020, and wants to inspire other veterans.

Chris and Daisy playing in their new back yard.

“If I can do this you can too. There’s still hope out there because I’v been in the worst place, were looking at about five years ago where I finally took charge of my life and got help and this is where I’m at now,” said Lloyd.

Lloyd’s family was also in town visiting from Vermont to see his new home. His mother Valerie Lloyd says her son grew up in a military family and has never called one place home before. She has watched him fall in love with the El Paso community and is happy he and Daisy now have a place to call their own.