EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Albuquerque based restaurant Dion’s Pizza will open its 28th location in El Paso near the intersection of Paseo Del Norte and Resler Dr. in 2024, according to a press release sent by the restaurant.

The 5,023-square-foot location will feature:

A drive-thru window for pick-up of advance orders.

A dining room with seating for up to 147.

An open kitchen and kid-friendly pizza viewing stand.

Catering with delivery availability.

Dine-in, call-in, online, and mobile app ordering options.

Educational tours for children pre-K through 5th grade.

Dion’s says the restaurant will create about 75 job opportunities. With a focus on youth development, Dion’s will also foster community support with local schools and businesses.

“It’s always a pleasure to announce new Dion’s locations,” said CEO Mark Herman. “Expanding our presence in Texas and offering a comfortable place to enjoy great food in El Paso is something we’re looking forward to.”

This marks Dion’s first location in El Paso and its third in Texas, with two other locations in Lubbock.

The Albuquerque-based company also has locations throughout New Mexico and Colorado.