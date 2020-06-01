Dine-in restaurants, gyms, salons, and other businesses to re-open in New Mexico with restrictions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico dine-in restaurants, indoor malls, salons, and other businesses will begin to reopen on a limited capacity while following COVID-Safe Practices.

According to a release, restaurants may resume indoor seating at a 50 percent occupancy beginning Monday June 1.

Customers must be seated at least 6 feet apart, and bar and counter seating will remain prohibited until further notice.

Governor Lujan Grisham will also allow gyms to reopen at 50 percent occupancy, however, group fitness classes will not be permitted.

Indoor malls, hair and nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and massage services may begin operating at 25 percent occupancy, a release said.

Shopping mall food courts are to remain closed, and salons and other personal-service businesses will be operating on a by-appointment basis, per the amended order.

Waiting rooms will remain closed, meaning clients will not be allowed to enter until the time of their appointment.

As previously reported, New Mexico restaurants have been offering outdoor dining since last week. Governor Grisham says people should not take this opportunity to forget about COVID-19 risks.

“Reopening our economy is not an invitation to forget about the risks of this virus – it is a mandate that we be more cautious and careful about our choices and decisions than ever before,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “Just because you can go doesn’t mean you should. Ask yourself: Is this business operating with safe practices? When in doubt, err on the side of safety and stay home.”

The amended order went into effect today, Monday, June 1st and will remain effective for 30 days, a release said.

Also to be incorporated in the amended public health order:

Drive-in theaters may reopen under COVID-Safe Practices;

Nine additional state parks that reopened for day-use only as of Saturday, with five more opening Monday, some with capacity limits;

Hotels may operate at 50 percent of maximum occupancy under COVID-Safe Practices;

The 14-day quarantine order for airport arrivals has been amended to permit certain business travel under COVID-Safe Practices.

“As we move forward in reopening our economy in a COVID-positive New Mexico, it’s critically important that everyone in our state keeps up the good work we’ve been doing by adopting COVID-19 Safe Practices as a new normal way of life. You know the drill: wear a mask in public, wash your hands often, keep a 6-foot distance from others, and STAY HOME if you are sick or have risk factors,” said Dr. David Scrase, secretary of the Human Services Department.

According to a release, swimming pools may reopen for lap swimming and lessons of up to two students only. The same rule applies for personal training.

Bars in which 50 percent of revenue derived from alcoholic beverages, are to remain closed, however, breweries and wineries can do curbside pickup where permitted by their licenses.

“With slow, safe, pragmatic and practical respect for this virus, we can safely reinitiate reopening the economy, but this only works if we respect that individuals have to do isolation, social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks. If we don’t do that, all of this changes,” the governor said.

“If we do too much all at once, we’ll see a rate of spread that will create problems,” the governor added. “Slow but methodical and practical is the best way to hold where we are and build. We don’t want to have to go backward and shut down a business or a geographic area. This is working. I think it’s tied largely to mask-wearing and staying home. It’s very behavior dependent.”

Workers can make reports about suspected unsafe work environments in the state to nmenv-osha@state.nm.us.

For a list of COVID- Safe Practices, click here.