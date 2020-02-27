Digital Exclusive: Connection Christian Church provides ashes to go for five years

ODESSA, Texas (YourBasin) – The Lenten journey begins today, but if you couldn’t make it to your church’s service, Connection Christian Church has you covered. Part of a nationwide movement, Connection Christian Church goes to gas stations, grocery stores, and other areas to provide ashes.

“Our church has practiced ‘Ashes to Go’ for five years now. Of course Ash Wednesday is an ancient church tradition and what we do is take it to where people are on a normal day,” says Reverend Doctor Dawn Weaks, Connection Christian Church pastor.

The day started at 7 a.m. at the Stripes off Faudree and 191. Then, at 9 a.m. they went to Market Street off JBS Parkway and 42nd. At noon, they went to Medical Center Hospital chapel. Then, at the HEB parking lot on 42nd street starting at 4 p.m. To cap it off, Connection Christian Church will have their service starting at 7 p.m.

“One of the wonderful things about Ash Wednesday is it promotes Christian unity,” says Weaks

Weaks says it is allows people to show and remind them of their Christian faith.

Of course, many churches had their services and masses throughout the day but Connection Christians Church offered ‘Ashes to Go’ for people on the go.