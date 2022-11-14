DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, football fans around the state of Texas had a bitter-sweet game between Texas and TCU as the Horned Frogs remained undefeated, but a more bitter taste on Sunday with the Cowboys losing to the Green Bay Packers.

While the sour football defeats continue, someone in Central Texas isn’t blinking an eye at them as they’re focused on their latest win.

The Texas Lottery reports a $2 million winning Powerball ticket from Saturday’s drawing was sold in the state capital, “A $2 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #Austin!”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers excluding the Powerball to notch the seven-figure win. Originally, this ticket would’ve only won $1 million, but the player chose to Power Play to take their winnings to $2M. The winning numbers for the Nov. 12 drawing were 16, 20, 44, 57, and 58, with the Power Ball 6.

It was sold at H-E-B Food Store on Research Boulevard in the city of Austin; the ticket was a Quick Pick. The next drawing is set for Monday, with a jackpot of $59 million which has a cash value of $29.6 million.