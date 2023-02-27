EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso Community College (EPCC) is celebrating its 15th Annual Women’s History Month, with this year’s theme “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”

The Diamond Awards will honor EPCC staff for their hard work mentoring students and will coincide with International Women Day (IWD). The Diamond Awardees are the positive face of EPCC diversity. The awards are set to take place on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Administrative Services Center Auditorium Building A from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

After a three-year delay due to the Pandemic, we are happy to once again honor selected EPCC women with our Diamond Awards Celebration, said Dr. Andrew M. Peña, Executive Director for Human Resources.

Events to look out for in the following month in Microsoft Teams, every Wednesday from noon to 1:30 p.m.: