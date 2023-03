EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Paso del Norte Health Foundation in partnership with Texas A&M University of Colonias Program and Project Vybe are bringing awareness on diabetes health by extending resources into rural areas.

Photo: Courtesy of Project Vybe

Photo: Courtesy of Project Vybe

Photo: Courtesy of Project Vybe

Project Vybe is focusing on health and resource navigation to local providers for ongoing care, increased health literacy and overall health status, according to the Paso del Norte Foundation.

Project staff builds upon establishing relationships to promote early detection of diabetes symptoms, offer awareness and education through talks in group settings.

Project VyBE has 20 certified community health workers and has reached more than 300 individuals in need of diabetes support or referrals.

For more information on Project VyBe, call (915)-860-9528 or email erey@tamu.edu.