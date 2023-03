EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new mural was unveiled at the Outlet Shoppes of El Paso and it is designed to bring awareness to healthy lifestyles and the fight against diabetes.

The mural is located near the entrance to the Old Navy store.

Artist Cesar Inostroza created the mural.

He says the artwork has three main themes — eating healthy, exercise and taking your medicine.

KTSM 9 will have a special show at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30 called “The More You Know: Diabetes. Now What?”