EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department is inviting the community to the 2023 Dia de Los Muertos Celebration and Parade on Saturday, Oct. 28, in the Downtown Arts District, the city said in a press release.

The celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature Dia de Los Muertos programming and activities for the whole family across the Downtown Arts District including the El Paso Museum of Archaeology (EPMArch), El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA), El Paso Museum of History (EPMH) and by the upcoming Mexican American Cultural Center (MACC).

The Dia de Los Muertos parade will begin at 4 p.m. and will feature large marionettes, alebrijes and Veracruz-themed floats.

The city provided a list of featured activities that will be taking place on Saturday. Those activities are listed below:

Community altars at EPMA, EPMH and EPMArch through Nov. 4

Sand art and clay monarch making activities with EPMArch at EPMA

Small piñata making at EPMA

Create your own matchbox nichos and face painting

Sugar skull workshop with paid admission at EPMH

Paper flower crown making or paint your own calavera mask or monarch butterfly with the MACC at San Jacinto Plaza

Musical entertainment at San Jacinto Plaza

The El Paso Museum of Archaeology will be closed on Saturday, Oct. 28 as they will be participating in the Downtown event, according to the city.

For more information on Dia de Los Muertos, including the event map, programming, and line-up, click here: www.epma.art/dia-de-los-muertos.