OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KTSM) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting incident inside Penn Square Mall.

Details are limited at this time.

Oklahoma City police are warning people to stay away from the mall.

Currently working a shooting call at @PennSquareMall. Will update as details emerge. Please avoid the mall at this time. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) December 19, 2019

It’s unknown if anyone has been injured at this time, but our sister station KFOR-TV has said that at least one person was injured.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.