Details on Friday’s deadly crash in Chaparral released by New Mexico State Police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police have released more details on Friday’s deadly crash near Chaparral, including the driver who died.

The crash happened at about 10:24 a.m. on July 26 on State Road 213 and Lisa Road near Chaparral.

Bernice Rios, 49, died when the 2003 Honda crossed from the northbound lanes to the southbound lanes for an unknown reason, police said. The Honda then collided head-on with a 2009 Base Military Vehicle pulling a trailer.

The military vehicle and the trailer rolled over sending three occupants, two 20-year-old women and a 21-year-old man to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Rios died at the scene and the passenger in her Honda, a 55-year-old man suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police said the seatbelts were used correctly and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The names of the people in the military vehicle were not released because charges are not pending.