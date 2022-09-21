The Las Cruces City Council has declared Sep. 22 as "Abe Romero Day", in dedication to his football jersey number 22.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Community members and loved ones will be saying their final good byes to Abraham Romero this Friday, Sep. 23.

Abraham Romero was only 17-years-old when he lost his life after battling a three week medically induced coma. Abraham was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. A public viewing will be held this Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca’s Funeral Chapels. Visitation will begin on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Las Cruces First. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Abraham will be laid to rest at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

