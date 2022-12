EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Destiny Church in Northeast El Paso is planning to give out food to 400 families during its Annual Holiday Food Giveaway at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at 9615 Dyer.

The event will be drive-thru only and will include toys and other items this year.

The church has given out more than 300,000 pounds of food and 12,000 boxes of incidentals to families in need for more than 20 years.

For more information, visit destiny4me.com.