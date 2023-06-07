AMARILLO, Texas )KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) is a preservation marvel as the museum tells the rich history of the High Plains region.

“Our local history involves a global perspective,” said Renea Dauntes, a Research Assistant and Archivist at PPHM. “Something that isn’t always talked about is the influence of European countries on this region.”

Although the High Plains can tend to feel isolated from the rest of the world at times, much of that European influence, Dauntes explained, is evident in places like the famous XIT Ranch.

“We know that their syndicate a lot of the funding came from England and we have actual ranch owners that came from Scotland and Ireland, and they were a big part of what formed our area,” said Dauntes.

The city of Amarillo and many of its surrounding towns owe much of their existence to the railroad industry, which is highlighted in the museums transportation exhibit.

Although freight trains rule the rails around the High Plains today, in the early days, many passengers chose the rails as a way of transportation.

The museum also has plenty of other cool stuff like the Pioneertown Exhibit, and the Paleontology Exhibit, including plenty of dinosaur fossils that were found in the High Plains region.

“People are fascinated by dinosaurs,” said Stephanie Price, Director of Marketing and Communications for PPHM. “I’m fascinated by dinosaurs. You know, I love when you get to see a family walk in and they have a gigantic triceratops skull. And just to imagine how those animals were around our planet and how they lived and discoveries are still being made.”

Telling the story of the High Plains one artifact at a time.

Visit the PPHM website for more information, along with details on exhibits and events.