EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Elections Department is inviting local high school students to participate in the third edition of the El Paso County “I Voted” sticker design contest.

The contest is open to all high school students and the winning design will be used as the official “I Voted” sticker.

Once all participating designs are submitted, a first, second and third place design will be selected by a panel of judges from the El Paso community. Judging will be based on the artistic skill, theme, and uniqueness of the design.

The Elections Department says the sticker will be distributed to voters during the 2024 electoral season. The deadline to submit a design will be on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Participants must agree to the contest rules and submit their design by completing the design entry form, parental consent form and use the “I Voted” sticker template that is available on the Elections Department’s website.

All submissions must be sent via e-mail to epelections@epcounty.com by 4:45 p.m. on October 31.

For more information, head to the El Paso County Elections Department website at www.epcountyvotes.com.