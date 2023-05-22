EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Desert Spoon Food Hub is set to become a staple in Central El Paso. In 2020 co-founders Vanessa Brady, Patsy Stallworth, and Adriana Clowe received a grant from the El Paso County Healthy Food Financing Initiative to establish Spoon Flower Grocery.

As the region’s first non-profit grocery store, it will provide fresh produce along with staple pantry items for the underserved community.

“Our produce changes weekly and seasonally so we try to work with local producers so those are constantly changing,” Adriana Clowe, Co-Founder of Desert Spoon.

The store will be accepting SNAP benefits along with Double Up Food Bucks, a healthy food incentive program. There will also be a program for kids called ‘Taste Your Space’ that creates a fun environment for children to learn the benefits of healthy food according to co-founder Patsy Stallworth.

“It has food items with a recipe and a craft. They get exposed to it at an early age just trying to build that healthy and friendly relationship with food.”

Spoon Flower Grocery is the start of bridging the gap between food desert areas while also creating an important part of equitable food options.

“This is just one part of a larger picture that includes also education for children as well as a food box this is just really important for food sustainability in the area,” Vanessa Brady. Desert Spoon Co-Founder.

The store will be open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.