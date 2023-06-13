EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Daniel Luera Jr. died Monday night after a brief illness, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Luera, 35, a lifelong resident of El Paso County, had served with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office since 2012, first as a detention officer and then as a peace officer. He was promoted to the rank of deputy sergeant last year.

According to a post put out on social media by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Foundation, Luera felt ill at home on June 4, was taken to the hospital and had been intensive care.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 3850 Justice Dr.

Here is a biography provided by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Luera Jr., 35 years old, was born to Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Luera in El Paso. He was a lifelong resident of the County of El Paso and a proud graduate of Americas High School. Daniel left high school with the dream of being a Cop. In 2012, Daniel attended the El Paso Community College Basic Peace Officer Course.

His class graduated in June of 2012, and in September of the same year, Daniel applied to become a Detention Officer with the El Paso County Sheriff`s Office. He was hired on September 26th, 2012, and selected to attend the Basic Detention Officer Academy. The Detention Officer Class graduated on November 16th, 2012. Upon graduation, he was assigned to work at the Jail Annex. He later transferred to the Downtown Detention Facility and worked there until he was selected to attend the Basic Peace Officer Academy.

On January 30th, 2015, Daniel`s childhood dream came to fruition when his class graduated from the Basic Peace Officer Academy. After graduating, Daniel was assigned to the East Montana Patrol Station (EMPS). Daniel excelled at EMPS and showed everyone his passion for policing. While assigned to the EMPS, Daniel was often recognized for his hard work and dedication to his partners and the community.

In 2017, Daniel received the MADD (West Texas) Law Enforcement Award for the Most DWI Arrests in the County. Daniel was awarded Deputy of the 3rd Quarter, Deputy of the 4th Quarter, and Deputy of the Year that same year. In 2018, Deputy Luera transferred to the Criminal Investigations Division Civil Process Unit. He remained in that position until he was given an opportunity to take over the Sheriff`s Office Sex Offender Registration and Tracking Program. Deputy Luera made immense progress and enhancements while in the Criminal Investigations Division. He was always willing to help and take on tasks outside his scope and comfort zone.

On September 18th, 2022, Daniel was promoted to the rank of Deputy Sergeant and assigned to the Northwest Patrol Station. He remained there till November 5th, 2022, when he was transferred to the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Roxanna Luera; his three children Daniel David Luera, Kristopher Pete Luera, and Harmony Danielle Luera; his parents, Daniel Luera Sr and Lucy Luera, and his brother Roberto Ramos Jr. He leaves behind his many friends and coworkers who will miss him immensely every day.