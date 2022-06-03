EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino has been recognized with the Texas Emergency Management Leadership Award.

The award recognizes D’Agostino’s “leadership, character, and commitment during the multiple crises our community has experienced in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the resurfacing migrant crisis in 2022.”

Before being named a Deputy City Manager D’Agostino, a 29-year El Paso Fire Department veteran, served as the El Paso Fire Chief from 2017 to 2022, overseeing the Fire Department, Animal Services, Office of Emergency Management, and the Department of Public Health.

“I am humbled and thankful for this recognition. This award is a recognition of the entire team’s efforts, as all of these crises we faced as a community, we addressed as a team. “=The Fire Department, the Department of Public Health, the Police Department, City Leadership, numerous City departments, and community partners elevated our community, and we were able to overcome each challenge. I look forward to continuing to work with our amazing team to strengthen our community’s resilience.” Mario D’Agostino

“Chief D’Agostino is an exceptional individual. He is a great example of our local home-grown leaders. As an exemplary leader, he has climbed the ranks and stood in the breach each time we were challenged with a crisis.” said City Manager Tommy Gonzalez.

“Whether it was the 2018 migrant crisis, the senseless 2019 hate crime, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, or the current reemerging migrant crisis, the Chief led an incredible team and achieved exceptional results. You can’t ask for anything more from a leader – to show their true metal during the worst of times.”

D’Agostino received the Texas Emergency Management Leadership Award at the Texas Emergency Management Conference hosted in San Antonio, Texas on June 2, 2022, by the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

