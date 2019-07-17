Deputy Carlos Ramirez’ legacy remembered on and off duty while laid to rest

Law enforcement and family gathered on Tuesday afternoon to lay the deputy to rest while remembering his legacy.

Kendall County Deputy and El Paso native Carlos (Smiley) Ramirez laid to rest after being killed in the line of duty.



“He is the epitome of the American dream,” Sheriff Al Auxier with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office shared.



As we reported, Deputy Ramirez served in the U.S. Army and more recently for the Sheriff’s Office in Kendall County.

“He always had a beautiful smile, full of life. Love what he did, loved to serve his country,” Marina Graciano, a family friend shared, “He loved when he became a deputy that was his dream job. He was so proud to serve his country.”



On July 2nd, Deputy Ramirez was killed by a passing motorist while conducting a traffic stop off I-10 near San Antonio. Just one day before celebrating his 32 birthday.

“As tragic as something like this is, we have to continue moving forward,” Sheriff Auxier said.



Deputy Ramirez is survived by his wife, Jessica and two kids, Alex and Ava.

“Through the ordeal and endeavor of the healing process, we’re going to be right there with her,” Sheriff Auxier shared.



Multiple law enforcement from El Paso and San Antonio came together as one for Deputy Ramirez – no matter the distance.

“I’ve never seen a community come so close to him in the short amount of time they knew him. He was only working for that office for 3 years,” Graciano shared, “Every officer is a brother, every officer is a man in blue. And every family is united.”

“It’s been awesome. It truly has. El Paso, kudos to you. You have stepped up to the plate and you warm our hearts,” Sheriff Auxier added.



Sheriff Auxier said the department will continue supporting and encouraging Deputy Ramirez’ wife and family.