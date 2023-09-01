EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Canutillo. This happened Thursday, Aug. 31 on the 7200 block of Sixth Street.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, they found a man unconscious with a stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no ongoing danger in the Canutillo area. No further details have been released.

KTSM will update you as soon as more information becomes available.