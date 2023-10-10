EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies found an individual who suffered a gunshot wound near Homestead Meadows South on Tuesday morning, Oct. 10.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 14500 block of Montana in reference to an aggravated assault Tuesday morning.

When deputies arrived, they saw a male individual with a single gunshot wound to his left leg.

The Sheriff’s Office says the individual was transported to a nearby medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office also says the incident is an isolated occurrence and there is no imminent danger to the public.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.