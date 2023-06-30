EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant for alleged sex crimes with a child.

On Thursday, June 29,. deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive and Apprehension Unit received an arrest warrant for 40-year-Eduardo Valles, who was wanted on four counts of indecency with a child.

Deputies attempted to make contact with Valles along the 5000 block of Oakbriar Circle but were unable to find him.

Valles later turned himself into deputies and was taken into custody at the 600 block of East Overland.

He was subsequently booked into El Paso County Jail with a $200,000 bond.