EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop in Sparks when he allegedly resisted arrest.

Deputies say they were able to subdue and arrest Pedro Dominguez after he “actively resisted” arrest during a traffic stop in El Paso County on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Dominguez was charged with possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated with an open container and resisting arrest, search or transport.