Breaking News
Life-threatening injuries reported in overnight crash on Yarbrough

Deported ‘career criminal’ caught after scaling border wall, agents say

News

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border agents arrested a man described as a “career criminal” moments after he scaled the border wall near Downtown El Paso, according to a news release.

U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to reports of individuals crossing into the U.S. illegally and managed to track several down before they ran off.

Among the group was 49-year-old Paulo Sabon Montero, a Cuban national who was previously deported from Florida.

A check of his criminal history revealed that Montero had been charged previously with burglary, robbery with a firearm, cocaine possession, smuggling cocaine, larceny, and trespassing.

Border agents also learned that he had been arrested for being in the United States illegally in 2002 in Miami. He was deported in 2017.

Sabon Montero will remain in custody pending an immigration hearing.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/17"

Virtual Town Hall Thursday Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Town Hall Thursday Night"
More Local

More crime

More Crime

More from Border Report

More Border Report