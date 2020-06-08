Demonstrators demand end of police abuse against minorities at El Paso City Hall protest

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Shouting “Justice for George, Justice for Erik,” a group of demonstrators marched in front of City Hall demanding more police accountability.

The Border Network for Human Rights organized the 11:30 a.m. protest focusing on the recent killing of George Floyd in Minnesota and the 2015 fatal police shooting of Erik Salas Sanchez.

“We are symbolically closing city council, peacefully, because we want to bring justice for George and also for Erik Salas Sanchez,” said BNHR Executive Director Fernando Garcia. “We want to bring change to our community … for the city to start making the necessary changes and accountability and oversight to the El Paso Police Department.”

El Paso Police Officer Mando Gomez fatally shot Salas in April 2015, alleging that he thought the mentally-ill man was lunging at him with a gun.

Salas didn’t have a gun and an autopsy showed he was shot in the back. A grand jury acquitted Gomez of manslaughter later that year. The Salas family filed a civil rights lawsuit in 2017 alleging a pattern of excessive force against mentally ill people on the part of EPPD.

Some of the demonstrators stood in front of the entrance to El Paso City Hall. (photo by Julian Resendiz/Border Report)

“We need to have an independent review of the police department’s action; not from the city, we some external body including stakeholders to review what the police department is doing,” Garcia said.

The organizer said the El Paso protest reflects the same nationwide frustration with how police officers treat minorities.

“The demonstrations and protests are very valid,” Garcia said. “It’s not only one bad apple, the whole system isn’t working. Violence against people of color is a pattern and unfortunately, we’re seeing that here in El Paso.”

Between 40 and 50 people, many of them wearing white “Walk for our lives” T-shirts, took part in the protest.