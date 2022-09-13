EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic candidate for attorney general Rochelle Garza gathered some of her local supporters and media in her campaign running against incumbent Ken Paxton.

If elected, Garza would be the first Latina in that position, and as such, she said she wants to fight for women’s reproductive rights.

On Aug. 25, Texas’ abortion “trigger” law took effect after Roe v. Wade had been overturned by the Supreme Court.

The “trigger” law now completely bans abortion in the state of Texas, even in cases of rape and incest, making abortion a felony.

“The women of this state they are not going to stand for being pushed into the shadows and being treated as second class citizens, because abortion is healthcare, it is more than just a choice,” Garza said.

During the press conference, Garza spoke about wanting to work with local district attorneys to decriminalize abortion and with local providers to ensure they are able to continue performing abortions.

“I’m here to fight for us to make sure that we work towards restoring abortion access across the state because it will save lives and it will protect families,” Garza said.

Garza criticized Paxton’s office, alleging his lack of transparency when it comes to Operation Lone Star.

“Transparency is critical to a functional democracy,” Garza said.

In a recent campaign ad posted on his Twitter account, Paxton criticizes Garza for her “open border” politics and calls Garza’s “radical policy a catastrophe for public safety.”

In a recent poll conducted by University of Texas at Tyler of 1,300 registered voters, 34 percent said they would vote for Paxton and 32 percent for Garza.

With only a 2 percent difference, the poll indicates a possible tight race during the November election.

Texas Democratic Representative for District 77, Lina Ortega along with the County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, attended the press conference and voiced their support for Garza.

