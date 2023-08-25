EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Demo Day, which is designed to spur binational business development, was held in El Paso for the first time on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The Consulate General of Mexico and the Bridge Accelerator Bi-National Supplier Development Program teamed up to bring the event to El Paso. It is usually hosted in Ciudad Juarez.

“The Bridge Accelerator program was created to provide binational opportunities for local companies and international enterprises. This was done in an effort to stimulate the binational and local economy. El Paso Demo Day gives 10 companies the opportunity to present their value propositions and participate in one-on-one meetings with industry representatives and potential investors,” stated a news release sent out announcing the event.

“The goal of this event is to strengthen collaboration, promote innovation, and drive economic development in the Paso del Norte region,” Ricardo Mora, CEO of Bridge Accelerator, said. “We wanted to bring and unite companies that reflect our community.”

In efforts to reinforce the bi-national development, Bridge Accelerator has collaborated with the Mexican Consulate, Technology HUB, Pioneers 21, and Microsoft TechSpark through FUNAX to bring Demo Day to El Paso for the first time.