EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Deming Police Department (DPD) has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory and is asking for the public’s help in locating a 54-year-old woman.

Pamela Gomez, 54, of Deming, New Mexico, was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a white t-shirt. Her destination and method of travel are not known, she may be in the Deming or Las Cruces area, according to DPD.

Gomez is described as 5-foot-1 tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Additionally, DPD says Gomez is believed to be in danger.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Pamela Gomez, contact DPD or your local law enforcement agency or dial 911.