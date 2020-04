EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – YISD will stop giving out free meals at Del Valle Middle School, after an employee’s family member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, the faculty member did not test positive themself, however, YISD is suspending the service as a precautionary measure since the employee was at the campus last week.

Families can still pick up their meals at Del Valle High School Monday through Friday.