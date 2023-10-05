EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) presented a check to Ysleta ISD on Thursday, Oct. 5, after the district won a $490,000 grant through the TWC’s Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) program.

The district says the funds will be used to purchase, install equipment, and provide professional development opportunities for the students enrolled in Del Valle High School’s biomedical engineering and bioengineering program.

“A notable addition to the program will be a state-of-the-art 3D medical printer, which will help students visualize body components and design biotechnical and bioengineering applications in tangible forms.”

-Ysleta Independent School District