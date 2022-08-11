EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District has announced that three former Del Valle School students, who helped launched the DV Fire Tech program at the school in 2016, are graduating from the El Paso Fire Department.

The graduates names are Arturo de la Rosa, and brother-sister duo Jackie Morales and George Morales.

There will be a special ceremony on August 11th at the Ysleta ISD’s Central Office theater.

According to YISD officials, the DV Fire Tech program began in 2016 with 5 students, becoming the first school in the region to have a working fire apparatus-pumper. DV Fire Tech students regularly participate in fire fighter competitions such as the The Texas Public Safety Association (TPSA), Texas Public Service Teacher Association (TXPSTA), and Skills USA, capturing several titles in different events.

YISD says they have had 15 DV Fire Tech student go on to attend the El Paso Community College Fire Academy Program.

