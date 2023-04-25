EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Del Sol Medical Center hosted a rededication of its ‘Wall of Heroes’ Tuesday, April 25, honoring ‘National Donate Life Month’ and those who saved lives by donating.

Chief Nursing Officer at Del Sol Medical Center, Annie Garcia and West Regional Supervisor at Southwest Transplant Alliance, Albert Armendariz both attended, hosting the rededication.

Del Sol Medical Center hosts ‘Wall of Heroes’ event to celebrate National Donate Life Month.

Photo credit: Miguel Paredes

“The wall is a mural of still photos representing people who have selflessly given the gift of life, and the joyful impact they have made in the lives of recipients. “ Del Sol Medical Center

National Donate Month is said to be celebrated every April to honor those who have saved lives through organ donation and encourage people to register as organ donors.