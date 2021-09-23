Del Rio Ranchers, business owners: Some migrants are destroying our properties

Ranchers and business owners in Del Rio said they have had incidents with migrants trying to gain entry into their stores or homes and have also experienced property damage from the migrants that have been able to cross the border.

Rick Martinez, who owns four different businesses in the area and has a history in law enforcement, said that he and ranchers in the community have seen a different type of migrant show up on their properties. “These migrants are kicking in doors, breaking windows and causing damage to properties,” Martinez said “it’s been happening for the last few months.”

According to Martinez, it’s not only happening out in the country. Martinez said that while at one of his stores in town he saw at least 20 migrants all dressed in camouflage standing outside the store trying to open the doors. He said the migrants did not appear to be the type looking for food or help rather they looked a little threatening.

Martinez said that community members are scared and he’s advising them to get advice on how to protect their families.

Martinez says he helps where he can and has given food and water to the migrants that need it but he fears the next caravan coming through may pose a bigger problem.