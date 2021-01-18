Decluttering tips for the new year

If getting organized is on your list of things to do in 2021, you're not alone.

(NBC NEWS) — If getting organized is on your list of things to do in 2021, you’re not alone.

More than $20 billion is spent on organizational products each year, but experts say it doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

“What worked for me was trying new things, not trying new containers and new products, but rearranging things in my home until I found what really worked,” said Cassandra Aarssen, an organizational expert and founder of the home organizing business, Clutterbug.

A free quiz on Aarssen’s website helps people identify their organizing style.

“There are four different Clutterbug styles, and if you know what naturally works for you, you can set up a system that actually stays organized for good,” Aarssen said.

When it comes to decluttering, Aarssen suggests identifying so-called hotspots in your home that need the most work.

“Look around that space where you can take that hotspot and dedicate a home for it – either in a drawer, in a cabinet or in some piece of furniture nearby, even if it is just a basket,” Aarssen said.

