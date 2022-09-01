EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police located a deceased male inside a vehicle near State Road 404 (Anthony Gap) on August 31.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is working closely with the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the identity of the male and the cause of death. This case is in the preliminary stages of investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

