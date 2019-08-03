Decades-old wastewater line collapses in South El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crews are working to repair a decades-old wastewater line that collapsed in South El Paso on Thursday.

According to El Paso Water, the eight-inch line that runs underneath the Franklin Canal broke near San Marcial in the Bowie area.

There was no contamination of canal water, officials confirm.

To prevent flooding, El Paso Water says it worked with the El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 to close the gates west of San Marcial to drain the canal and begin repairs.

According to the El Paso County Water Improvement District, crews will work through the weekend to fix the issue.

The repairs are expected to be completed by noon on Monday.

The cause of the break is under investigation.