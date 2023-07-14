UPDATE: All lanes are now open, according to TxDot.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person has died after a three-vehicle crash happened on I-10 East and Schuster after midnight on Friday, July 14, according to El Paso Police.

All lanes were closed early Friday morning at Executive Exit 16, according to TxDOT. Clearing time is until further notice.

Special Traffic Investigators are currently investigating this incident.

No further information has been released. We will update this story once we learn more.