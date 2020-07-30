Deadly semi-truck crash closes I-10 for hours

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead today after a semi-truck crash on I-10 near the New Mexico state line closed the interstate for several hours.

According to Texas DPS, it happened at around 2:30 p.m. Wednestay near the Anthony, Texas exit.

The 18 wheeler was going west when it drove into the median and slammed into the overpass support columns.

Investigators shut down the freeway in both directions.

Officials have not yet identified the victim.

Below you will find photos from the crash posted on the West Valley Fire Department Facebook page.