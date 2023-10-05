EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The deadline to register for the November 2023 election is less than a week away, the El Paso County Elections Department said.

Ballots for this election will include state propositions, the Village of Vinton and Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District.

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 is the last day to register to vote.

To vote, an applicant must complete and submit a Voter Registration Application, also known as a VRA, at least 30 days before every election. To download and print a VRA, English or Spanish, an applicant can visit, https://epcountyvotes.com/voter_information/voter_registration.

After a VRA is processed, a Voter Registration Certificate, your proof of registration, will be mailed to you within 30 days.



“We would also like to remind voters that if they moved to a new residence or need to make a name and or/address change, it is their responsibility to notify our department by completing a new VRA or by completing a Statement of Residence when voting in person,” according to a news release sent out by the County Elections Department.



The Elections Department, 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314, will be open until 5 p.m. on Oct. 10th to receive any walk-in’s that would like to register to vote. VRA’s are also available at any U.S. Post Office, the Department of Public Safety, El Paso Public Libraries, Texas Health and Human Services Commission offices and any local high school.



Voters with questions can call our office at (915) 546-2154 or email at epelections@epcounty.com.